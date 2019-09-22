14th annual Homegrown Harvest Festival takes place at Goodell Gardens

We’re just a day away from the kickoff of Fall and people are already getting a taste of the season by gathering for the 14th annual Homegrown Harvest Festival at Goodell Gardens.

It’s all about supporting your neighbors.

Amber Wellington, Executive Director of Goodell Gardens says, “Every dollar that you spend, you’re kind of supporting something and when you’re buying local food, your supporting local agriculture, smaller farms, you’re buying your food from your neighbor.”

It creates a relationship within the community, knowing how your food was grown and when it’s rooted from.

Harvest festival organizers say it’s the same concept when it comes to supporting artists and musicians.

“Dollars spent here today are paying to keep the lights on, they’re paying to put food in lunch boxes, so we really want to support our local community,” Wellington added.

Kirk Johnson, a beekeeper from Edinboro says it’s important for people to support their local vendors, especially with all the concerns about the lack of honey bees.

“It answers a lot of questions about honey bees and the benefits they have. People have never looked into hives, they’ve never seen what the comb looks like, so it’s a big educational thing for honeybees alone,” Johnson said.

Visitors also had a wide array of art, jewelry and food to enjoy throughout the gardens.