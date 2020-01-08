15 animals rescued out of Lawrence County in stable condition; dogs to be put up for adoption soon

It’s been another busy weekend of medical treatment for a group of animals at the A.N.N.A. Shelter.

It’s only January and the A.N.N.A. Shelter is already hard at work rescuing animals, even miles away. These latest rescued animals are now on the road to a healthy recovery.

15 malnourished animals rescued from Lawrence County over the holidays are now in stable condition.

This comes after a breeder in Lawrence County was forced to shut down by state police in New Castle for keeping the animals in filthy conditions.

“We’ve gotten a few emails from people that purchased dogs from her in the past. That’s been really helpful to get some information about how long this has been going on. We also know that the state police are following through with charges,” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Those animals include 8 dogs, 6 cats, and even a lizard fenced in a confined area. Some Boxers were selling for more than $800.

Thompson tells us that the breeder may have left the animals in poor conditions for more than three years.

Rescue and recovery run up hefty costs for shelter care.

“We won’t recover it from this person, but hopefully this person can pay back their debt to society and these animals, and realize that poor decisions have consequences,” said Thompson.

The animals are currently in quarantine to receive proper nutrition and care.

While you may be thinking about adopting one of these animals, it is important to do your research and know if it is the right fit for you.

“These guys are very low maintenance, but you still have to make sure they’re eating and drinking right, gaining enough weight that they’re supposed to, and make sure they’re not getting over fed,” said Rachel Counasse, Vet Tech, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

It is important to remember that taking care of or breeding an animal comes with a cost.

Ruth Thompson tells us that you should remember the financial responsibility, know the importance of routine vet care, and understand that socialization goes a long way when caring for a furry friend.

The dogs rescued from Lawrence County are expected to be ready for adoption tomorrow. If you are interested in fostering or adopting one, you can give the A.N.N.A. Shelter a call.