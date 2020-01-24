15-year-old arrested in December Family Dollar armed robbery case

Erie Police have made an arrest in an alleged armed robbery case.

According to police, 15-year-old Rashaan Husband will be charged as an adult after detectives were able to link his fingerprints to a robbery that happened at the East 23rd and State Street Family Dollar in December.

Husband is being charged with first degree felony counts of robbery, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Erie Police explain that Husband is being charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill.

Police say they are still searching for two more suspects in this case.