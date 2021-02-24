15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania is now facing multiple charges after stabbing his younger siblings

According to FOX News, a 15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania is now facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his 9-year-old sister as well as his 13-year-old brother more than a dozen times.

This stabbing attack took place at an elementary school playground.

The Hatfield Police were called to the scene at Oak Park Elementary School around 5:20 p.m. on February 22nd after receiving a 911 call from the mother of the children.

When officers arrived on scene they found the brother of the suspect suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back, neck, face, chest, and hands. The younger sister of the suspect had also suffered multiple stab wounds as well but to her head.

Both children were rushed to the hospital near Allentown when the boy was treated while undergoing surgery immediately.

According to officials, the boy is in stable condition and suffered 15 stab wounds to his head, torso, and hands.

Officials also stated that the girl was treated for multiple lacerations to her scalp. The girl has been released from the hospital.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect at a home near the playground where the stabbing took place.

The knife used for the stabbing has also been recovered by police.

There is no word on the motive as to why the stabbing took place.