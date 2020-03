A two vehicle accident sent a teenager to the hospital overnight.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. this morning at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty Streets.

A vehicle heading North on Liberty Street collided with a vehicle driving East on 29th Street. One vehicle, a truck, ended up on its side. The other vehicle struck a pole.

Both drivers claimed they had the green light.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash is currently under investigation.