15-year-old seriously injured after being ejected from a van on West 12th St. Tuesday night

One person is seriously injured after being ejected from a van last night.

The two-vehicle accident happened in the 4000 block of West 12th St. just before 6:30 p.m.

The collision occurred between a car driven by 36-year-old Kevin Person and a van.

A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the van after it was hit by the car. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital. According to the boy’s mother, he was later life-flighted to Pittsburgh for further treatment.

The crash closed West 12th St. in both directions for some time. Person, the driver of the car, was arrested on the scene and reportedly charges are pending.