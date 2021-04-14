150 migrant children arrive in Erie from the U.S. Mexico border

Buses filled with migrant children from the U.S. Mexico border arrived at the Pennsylvania International Academy off of Oliver Road last night.

Upwards of 150 children ages 12 and under will be housed at PIA for the foreseeable future.

The children were taken off the plane and transferred to three buses headed for the PIA in Summit Township.

The plane landed just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, then taxied to North Coast Air. That’s where the children came down the stairs, moving from the plane to the buses which took them to Summit Township.

They were taken off the plane in groups as officials appeared to keep track of how many kids were boarding each bus.

The PIA has been designated as an “emergency intake site” by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The site is said to be a temporary site as officials will work to find family members of the children living in the U.S. or sponsor families.

The move is part of the Biden Administration’s plan to move solitary children without adults to better housing than the emergency shelters at the border.

Among the federal agencies involved are Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and Border Patrol.