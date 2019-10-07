$16 million renovation project at UPMC Park expected to be complete by early 2020













A multi-million dollar project looking to transform UPMC Park is breaking ground on its final stage.

A new entrance plaza will soon be in place, and will go right into a new party deck, however, there’s a lot more fans can get excited for year round.

When the new season gets underway next spring, there will be a new look along with it.

“They’re going to be surprised, I think, when they see it and it’s going to be great because they’ll have a store for both teams in here. It’s just going to be better for the community. It will look better,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director, Erie Events.

The new entrance plaza will be located on East 9th Street. Inside, there will be the Seawolves ticket office, offices and a team store located on the first level. The second level will be home to the Otters.

“We are really happy and thrilled with the fact that this is going to be better for the players, better for the owners, better for the staffs of both teams, as well as the patron experience,” said Wells.

Along with a new entrance, there are some things that fans can get excited for during the colder months.

“Hot water in the restrooms is one of them, but I also think renovated restrooms and renovated concession lines,” said Greg Coleman, President, Erie Seawolves.

A 250 seat stadium club will also be added. These renovations will bring the ballpark up to Double-A standards, even giving Seawolves players an easier transition into their new season.

“A climate control battling cage. When these players come up from Florida, they’re playing in 80 degree temperatures and they come here in April and it’s 35 degrees. To be able to have a place where they can train that’s suitable, it’s really helpful,” said Coleman.

In order to get the ground running on this $16 million renovation project, a $12 million state grant was issued.

Improvements can already be seen. Those include the new playing field, along with the scoreboard. The goal is to have all of the other renovations complete in early 2020.