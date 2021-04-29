16-year old arrested in connection to double shooting on West 11th Street

A teenager is arrested in connection with a double shooting in the City of Erie.

The incident happened Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of West 11th Street.

Erie Police confirm to JET 24 Action News that 16-year old Jerico Beason of Erie has been charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill.

Beason is facing a list of charges including two counts of attempted homicide and is being held at the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

The two victims are also reported to be teenage boys, one of them shot three times.

The victims were both released from the hospital on Wednesday.