16-year-old dies after van crashes into Amish buggy

A 16-year-old is dead after a van crashed into the back of his Amish buggy over the weekend.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 322 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Ohio State Patrol, a van struck an Amish buggy that was traveling east on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the buggy is identified as 16-year-old Norman Detweiler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, no drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.