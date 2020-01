A shooting in Millcreek has left a 16-year-old injured and police asking questions.

Millcreek Police were called to the 4800 block of West Lake Road around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is described as a 16-year-old male. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on his condition at this time, but police are investigating the incident.