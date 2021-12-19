16-year-old suffers head injury after ATV accident

Calls for an ATV accident in Cranseville, PA came in just before 11:30 a.m.

This accident took place on the 7900 block of Old State Road.

It was reported that a 16-year-old male was involved in this accident and is being treated for a head injury.

Multiple crews including Edinboro have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

