17-month-old infant who died over the weekend identified

We now know the name of the 17-month-old infant who died over the weekend in a driveway.

According to a family member of the 17-month-old, Asier Ja’syi Pullium was killed in a west Erie driveway.

This happened at the 1800 block of West 8th Street.

Police were called to this residence around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officials discovered blood inside and outside of the house. Erie Police said that the infant was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.