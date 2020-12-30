17 year old facing charges after shots fired

A 17 year old is charged in a shots fired incident in the city.

According to police, Jashawn Eaddy was reportedly in a car in 300 of west 20th Tuesday morning.

He then got out and began shooting at what’s believed to be another car that had an unknown amount of people inside. Police report Eaddy fired approximately 5 to 6 shots.

No injuries were reported, but two other cars were reported damaged.

Police say Eaddy was arrested close to scene and the firearm is recovered.

Eaddy faces charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and other related charges.