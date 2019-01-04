Local News

17-year-old boy dies in ski-lift related incident at Poconos

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 01:17 PM EST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 01:17 PM EST

17-year-old boy dies in ski-lift related incident at Poconos

A 17-year-old boy died after an incident at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos Mountains earlier this week after suffering multiple blunt force injuries after falling 37 feet from the chairlift onto the rocks below.  

It is not clear if he was wearing a lap bar at the time of the incident. 

It's one of multiple deadly incidents at the resort in just the past year.

Whit Johnson reports...
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected