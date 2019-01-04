17-year-old boy dies in ski-lift related incident at Poconos Video

A 17-year-old boy died after an incident at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos Mountains earlier this week after suffering multiple blunt force injuries after falling 37 feet from the chairlift onto the rocks below.

It is not clear if he was wearing a lap bar at the time of the incident.

It's one of multiple deadly incidents at the resort in just the past year.

Whit Johnson reports...

