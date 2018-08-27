Local News

17-year-old boy shot in the foot early this morning

A teenager is recovering after getting shot in Erie this morning.  A 17-year-old boy is taken to an Erie hospital following an overnight shooting. 

The call went out before 1am for one person shot in the 600 block of East 24th Street. According to Police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.  Investigators say the victim claims to not have seen the shooter, saying he only saw a flash. 

Police are still investigating.

