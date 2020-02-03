17-year-old charged as an adult in Millcreek shooting back in court

The 17-year-old charged as an adult in a Millcreek shooting that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized was back in court.

Isaac Bruno allegedly shot a neighbor on January 26th.

Bruno appeared in front of Judge Dave Ridge for a bond hearing. Bruno’s defense is asking the court to change his bond to a percentage, adding 17-year-old Bruno has no means to afford his current bail.

His grandmother and mother both took the stand saying they do not believe Bruno is a risk.

The Commonwealth rejected the motion during the hearing, however, Judge Ridge tabled the hearing until later this week saying he wants to review the charges and other cases.

Bruno is currently charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.