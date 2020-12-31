17-year-old charged in shots fired incident

A 17-year-old is charged in a shots fired incident in the city.

According to police, Jashawn Eaddy was reportedly in a car in the 300 block of West 20th Street Tuesday morning.

He then reportedly got out and began shooting at another car that had an unknown amount of people inside.

Police report Eaddy fired approximately five to six shots. No injuries were reported, but two other cars were reported damaged.

Police say Eaddy was arrested close to the scene and the firearm was recovered. He faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.