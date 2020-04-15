17-year-old faces multiple charges for December fatal shooting

A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection to a December murder.

Erie Police arrested 17-year-old Damarjon Beason early Tuesday morning inside a residence he was reportedly staying at in the 200 block of West 20th Street.

Damarjon Beason

This marks the second arrest police have made in this case. 19-year-old Derrick Elverton was charged back in February.

The fatal shooting happened on December 7th when 25-year-old Patrick Philips was shot twice at his East 24th Street home.

Beason is being charged under the Fisher Bill and faces charges of homicide, murder (1st Degree), two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, obliterating marks of identification (on a firearm), recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of a crime and terroristic threats.

“These major cases are ongoing, there’s a lot of investigating that occurs immediately, but they continue to investigate until they have resolved the case. It may take days, weeks, months or even years before these cases come to a conclusion, but the detectives keep working until they have the case resolved,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police are still searching for a third suspect in this case.