17-year old injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting along Pennsylvania Avenue

A 17-year old is shot while playing basketball in a neighborhood park.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to Erie Police, the victim was shot in the butt while playing basketball. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

A suspect is not in custody. Erie Police are checking the area for surveillance cameras.

