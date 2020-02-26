17-year-old on trial for homicide does not take the stand during closing arguments

Day four of the Keyon Lucas trial has turned to the jury. Now, 12 jury members are deciding whether or not 17-year-old Lucas will be convicted in the shooting death of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason.

That jury will now wait until at least tomorrow to make the decision.

Samiar Nefzi is LIVE from the courthouse with more on what was said during closing arguments.

It is a lengthy day for the jury members. Around 3 p.m. they started deliberations on the fate of Keyon Lucas. Today, the Commonwealth called their last two witnesses to the stand.

Among the two witnesses, one was a forensic scientist with the R.J. Lee group that is based in Monroeville.

She told the jury there was gun powder residue found on the right sleeve of the black jacket Lucas was allegedly wore the day of the January 2017 shooting.

The expert witness closed out the Commonwealth’s case.

The defense, led by Alison Scarpitti, did not present a case outside of cross examination, meaning Lucas did not take the stand.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., closing arguments started with the defense. Scarpitti claimed the Commonwealth’s case had “vast inconsistencies with in-credible witnesses,” saying witnesses “avoid the police until they had their story straight.”

ADA Grant Miller said during his closing that “Keyon Lucas is not your typical 14-year-old boy” and that “he’s just here hoping he could get away with it.”

Closing arguments took just under two hours. As of right now, the jury is still deliberating expected to be back by 9:30 a.m.