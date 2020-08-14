17-year-old supporting local police departments by giving them a sweet surprise

17-year-old Kyle Stevens is backing the blue by surprising several police departments with a sweet surprise.

The student has seen the backlash of police officers. He wanted to show support to as many police departments in Erie County as possible by serving 320 boxes of Romolo Chocolates.

Many local businesses have also helped the 17-year-old by setting up meals for the 15 local police stations. Stagnelli’s has donated 100 pepperoni balls. Art’s Bakery is donating five dozen cookies.

The chocolates and meals will be delivered to multiple police stations this weekend.