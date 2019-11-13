17-year-old surprised with trip to Hawaii by Make-A-Wish

As some people are beginning to get in the holiday spirit, one 17-year-old received a surprise of a lifetime.

Blake Sypin will soon head out for his dream vacation to Hawaii, all thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Before he takes off, the organization decided to add more onto his surprise.

A red carpet was rolled out for him and his family at Macy’s at the Millcreek Mall today as he received some additional items to take on the trip.

He even received some hula and drum lessons, along with a ukulele.

“I want to formally thank everyone for coming together and doing this for me, I truly appreciate it. Thank you so much,” said Blake Sypin, Make-A-Wish recipient.

Blake and his family will be leaving for Hawaii on Sunday.