(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart.
According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She and an accomplice reportedly “targeted a locked display case” and “defeated” the lock, the post said.
They allegedly stole multiple apple products with a total value of $17,712, including: An Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, two iPhone 13 smartphones, and two third generation iPhone SE smartphones.
The suspects drove away in a large, dark-colored SUV.
Anybody with information about the incident can call PSP Girard at (814) 774-9611 or leave an anonymous tip at Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 472-8477 or by going online.