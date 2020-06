Erie Police issue another arrest warrant in connection to a riot that occurred on May 30th.

33-year old Shannon Jones is being charged with aggravated assault and rioting.

According to police, Jones reportedly threw objects at the officers who were on the roof of City Hall working to disperse the crowd, three different times.

Investigators say they were able to identify Jones while searching through videos. This marks the 17th person so far that has been charged as a result of the riot.