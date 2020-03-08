18 shot, 1 dead after fight broke out at party on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting involving several people.

The shooting happened at a party on E. 93rd St. and Way Ave. Saturday night. Multiple motorcycle clubs were in attendance.

A fight reportedly broke out, resulting in some people being removed from the event. They then returned, firing shots at other party-goers, some of whom fired back.

Police believe a total of 18 people were shot. A 48-year-old man died and the other victims, both men and women, sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious injuries that require surgery.

The victims were treated at various hospital networks across the city.

Police say there were multiple shooters in this incident and the matter remains under investigation in terms of arrests.