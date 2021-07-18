18-year old man dies after accidental drowning in Wintergreen Gorge

An 18-year old man is dead after an accidental drowning in Wintergreen Gorge.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year old Jaures Golmen of Erie entered rough waters at a swimming hole in Wintergreen Gorge. He began struggling to swim and called out for help prior to going under the water.

Troopers say multiple swimmers attempted to rescue the man before arrival of first responders and police. State Police arrived on scene and located the man after several minutes of searching.

Several bystanders, State Troopers and emergency personnel performed CPR and other life saving efforts.

Golmen was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

