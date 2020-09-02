An 18-year-old woman who shot a man in the lower back could now face up to 12 years in prison.

Jamaya Wayne appeared in court today after allegedly shooting Raeshawn McCallum in the lower back over at the Peach Street Holiday Inn.

The 18-year-old claims that McCallum and others were bullying her because of her sexual orientation.

Wayne faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number.

Wayne will be back in court on October 12th for her sentencing.