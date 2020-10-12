18-year-old woman who shot a man in the lower back sentenced to two to five years in state prison

An 18-year-old woman who shot a man in the lower back has been sentenced.

Jamaya Wayne appeared in court today via video conference as she was sentenced to two to five years in a state prison followed by three years of probation.

Wayne pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered and recklessly endangering another person.

Wayne was charged for shooting Raeshawn McCallum in the lower back at a Peach Street hotel.

Wayne claims that McCallum and others were bullying her because of her sexual orientation.