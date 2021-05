One young man showed his gratitude by making a special donation to the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum on French Street.

This morning, 19-year-old Caleb Lyons donated a handmade bench to commemorate the help he received from the Highmark Caring Place.

They helped him deal with his grief after loosing several family members.

He says the caring place helped him cope with his loss and it was great knowing he wasn’t alone.

Caleb will soon be joining the United States Navy.