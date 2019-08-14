19-year-old Waterford drowning victim identified

Emergency workers recovered the body of a teenager from a pond in Waterford Township last night after an hours-long search.

The Erie County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Orahnde Askew from Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Erie County 911, they received reports three people were swimming in a pond, when Askew went under and did not resurface.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death accidental due to drowning.