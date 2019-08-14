19-year-old Waterford drowning victim identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Emergency workers recovered the body of a teenager from a pond in Waterford Township last night after an hours-long search.

The Erie County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Orahnde Askew from Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Erie County 911, they received reports three people were swimming in a pond, when Askew went under and did not resurface.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death accidental due to drowning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar