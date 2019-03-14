1920’s Red Cross uniforms on display at Watson-Curtze mansion

From wrap-around dresses worn during the 1920’s by Red Cross volunteers to bonnets worn by the Red Cross ladies, they’re all on display at the Watson-Curtze mansion.

The month of March has been set aside to honor the American Red Cross, and a display at the mansion pays tribute to the local Red Cross organization.

Nearly an entire floor has been set aside to display a large collection of vintage Red Cross clothing.

Bob O’Rear of the Watson-Curtze Mansion, tells us, “Theirs have some real historical things here. Then, we started to research it and it was difficult because the Red Cross didn’t keep records of their uniforms”.

There is free admission today through Sunday, from 11am until 4pm, courtesy of the Erie Federal Credit Union, who sponsors the event.

The exhibit continues through May 5th.