19th annual Non-Profit Day brings more than 500 people together

More than 500 representatives from non-profits around the region came together for the 19th annual non profit day conference.

The non profit partnership held the non profit day conference at the Bayfront Convention Center. This is the time for those non-profit representatives to focus on fundraising, leadership, management and more.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Better Together.” Attendees explored what it takes to tackle society’s toughest challenges and how to better fulfill their non-profit’s mission.

“Our nonprofits sector really is the glue that hold our communities together, so when they are able to do their work better, the better off our community and society is.” said Adam Bratton, Executive Director of The Nonprofit Partnership.

More than 35 speakers were at the conference today sharing their expertise with attendees