Over $2.2 million raised during Erie Gives Day as of noon, donations can be received until 8 p.m.

Erie Gives Day is today and it’s a chance to be a philanthropist to help the hundreds of nonprofits in our community.

Yoselin Person was live inside the newsroom with more on this year’s event.

Today is a big deal for people in local nonprofits because they are depending on every penny they can get from the community. As of noon today, over $2.2 million has already been given.

Erie Gives Day is run by the Erie Community Foundation. The organization supports over 400 nonprofits in the Erie area.

Today is the 10th anniversary and during the years Erie Gives has raised nearly $27 million for local nonprofits. Last year, Erie Gives broke all records by raising over $5.5 million for 368 nonprofits in Erie. All of those donors last year came from 50 states and nine countries.

This year’s prorated match is the highest in Erie Gives history, adding up to $400,000.

You can go online and click the search engine to the nonprofit you want to donate to. Erie Gives is happening right now. Call 454-0843 to donate. You can also donate online at eriegives.org.