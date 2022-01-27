2.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Lake County, Ohio

For the second time this month, an earthquake rumbles under nearby Lake County, Ohio.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened at 1:10 p.m. Thursday and had a magnitude of 2.5.

The epicenter was under Lake Erie, just off the shore near Euclid, Ohio.

The U.S.G.S. reports that the earthquake had a depth of five kilometers below the surface. It’s almost the exact same spot where another earthquake was felt on January 4th. That one had a magnitude of 2.8.