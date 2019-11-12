$2.5 million in grant funding coming to Millcreek to fund multipurpose trail from Presque Isle to TREC

Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced today that the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved $2.5 million from the Multimodal Transportation Fund to Millcreek Township.

The funding will be used to create a multipurpose trail from Presque Isle State Park to Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

“I am proud to have worked to secure $1.5 million in House funding for this MultiModal Grant for Millcreek,” Bizzarro said. “Senator Dan Laughlin secured $1 million in Senate funding to bring the grand total to $2.5 million. This was a bipartisan effort to maximize state investment in Erie. Our community has been seeking support to improve public safety and access to Presque Isle and this grant will help make that happen. Cyclists, pedestrians and public transit will all benefit from this investment. It will especially improve safety between the Sara’s Complex and residential condos by improving sidewalk access on Peninsula Drive.”

“This is good news for pedestrians and bicyclists who travel along Peninsula Drive between the Tom Ridge Center and Presque Isle,” Senator Laughlin said. “Currently those walkers and bikers must use the roadway shoulders. That is a heavily traveled four-lane highway, which makes it a dangerous proposition. This grant will truly improve the safety aspect for everyone, walkers, bikers and motorists included.”