$2.5 million paving project underway on Route 5 in Erie County

A $2.5 million resurfacing project is underway on more than six miles of Route 5 (12th Street) in Millcreek Township and the City of Erie. The goal with this project is to give motorists a smoother ride on this stretch of roadway.

This will include 6.5 miles of roadway from Asbury Road in Millcreek Township to the intersection with Pittsburgh Avenue in the City of Erie.

The work is expected to be completed by late August 2020, weather permitting. Work on this project will include milling and paving, along with ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, guide rail updates and pavement markings.

There are no detours expected in connection with this project. As always, drivers need to be aware and alert of traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.