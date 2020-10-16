$2.7 million grant will provide high speed internet to rural PA

A multi-million dollar grant will help reconnect rural Pennsylvania.

More than $2.7 million in grant money will be used to provide high speed internet connectivity to residents in the outskirts of Pennsylvania.

The USDA Deputy Under Secretary made the announcement during a ceremony yesterday in Crawford County.

High speed internet connectivity will allow for distance learning, as well as, access to telemedicine.

“All communities deserve and need that internet connectivity so that they can all be in the 21st century,” said Bette Brand, Deputy Under Secretary of Rural Development.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program has funded a total of 116 projects throughout the United States.