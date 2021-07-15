2-year-old Ohio boy shot in the head while sitting in his highchair

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting in his highchair in Lorain, Ohio Wednesday.

According to the Lorain Police Department, officers responded to a house on W. 24th St. and the Lorain Mercy Hospital on July 14th for reports of a child with a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, police learned the 2-year-old child was sitting in his highchair at his home when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

Witnesses reported that a man, believed to be a relative of the child, had been seen near the residence with what was described as a shotgun, right before the shooting incident occurred. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

Police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Benjamin Richardson of Lorain with Felonious Assault.

The child was transported to a Cleveland area hospital where he is being treated for his gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Det. Chris Kovach at 440-204-2105.

