20 Days of d’Lights to light up downtown Erie

We are just a week away from Thanksgiving and this holiday season is set to look different this year.

Businesses around downtown Erie are set to put up holiday lights in order to celebrate the season. This comes as a part of the Erie Downtown Partnership’s 20 Days of d’Lights.

The annual Christmas tree lighting will be done this year, except it won’t call for a large crowd. Instead, families are encouraged to drive around Perry Square to keep everything socially distant.

The tree is scheduled to be lit the Friday after Thanksgiving.