20 Days of Lights is coming to Downtown Erie

The Erie Downtown Partnership has unveiled its plans for the 2020 holiday season in the form of a campaign that aims to support the downtown business community.

During the 20 days of lights event there will be holiday lights on display where you can safely gaze from the comfort of your car. This is a way to keep the crowd sizes down.

The vibrant lights will also show support of those businesses that have been striving to survive during this pandemic.

The campaign runs from November 15th to December 4th.

“We’re just so glad to have the opportunity to present downtown to the community. A lot of different areas are being lit up. It goes a little old school where we want you to drive around in your vehicle if you can and enjoy the lights. So we asked that you come downtown, but be safe in doing so,” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Erie Downtown Partnership will also hold a second annual live cut Christmas tree that you can purchase on December 4th over at Perry Square.