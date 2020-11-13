20 Days of Lights on its way. Downtown to light up Nov. 15th through Dec. 4th

20 Days of Lights is happening!

The lights will begin this Sunday through 20 consecutive days of external holiday lighting.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has unveiled its plans for the 2020 holiday season in the form of a campaign that aims to support the downtown business community.

There will be many colorful holiday lights you can safely gaze at from the comfort of your car since there won’t be a large gathering because of the pandemic.

20 Days of Lights will be a great opportunity for downtown businesses to highlight their business.

The vibrant lights will also show support to those businesses that have been striving to survive during the pandemic.

The 20 Days campaign runs from November 15th through December 4th.

Erie Downtown Partnership will hold a second annual live cut Christmas tree event where you can purchase on a tree on December 4th in Perry Square.