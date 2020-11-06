$20 million grant to help protect Erie’s homeless community

As we move into the colder and winter months, the state is using $20 million to protect the homeless.

This will go towards emergency shelters as they prepare for the winter months and a surge of COVID-19 cases.

State officials are expecting to see a decrease in the amount of volunteers and resources.

Richard Turri with Community Shelter Services in Erie says donations are down, so any money helps. They currently have seven families with 17 children, some have been there since July.

“Well, we realize that our governor, he realizes that our shelters are going to need help during the upcoming winter months. I think that he realizes that during the COVID pandemic, we pretty much have been stretched to our capacity.” Turri said.

The $20 million comes from the federal COVID-19 Homeless Emergency Solutions Grant.