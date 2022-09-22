A group of women came together to show age is nothing but a number.

Twenty women over the age of 60 shared their stories in a new book called “20 Lives Ignited”. Each of the women wrote a chapter detailing how they overcame obstacles in their lives.

One of the authors hopes people feel inspired after reading the book.

“When we’re older, we bring to the table wisdom and experience along with our stories. We know what we went through and that comes with a lifetime of learning and living,” said Linda Staszewski, author of “20 Lives Ignited.”

Work on a second book is slated to begin in January.