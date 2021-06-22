20-year-old Ohio man dies from injuries during a motorcycle race in Crawford County

A 20-year-old man from Ohio has died from injuries in a motorcycle race in Crawford County.

This happened on Saturday night at the Pymatuning Hole Shot Raceway in Linesville.

The man suffered blunt force trauma when his bike went out of control and crashed during a race.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell identified the victim as 20-year-old Dylan Weaver.

Weaver was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but died from his injuries.

Schell has ruled this death accidental.

