State police identify the woman killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash.

The accident happened near Route 6 and Hatchery Road west of Corry. According to state police, 20-year-old Ryleigh Plank of Corry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said a pick-up truck driven by Plank crossed the center line and collided head-on with another truck, which flipped onto its side. A 31-year-old Ohio man driving the second truck was not injured.

State police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them at the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.