Twenty years ago on August 28, one of the most bizarre stories began to unfold.

What began as a reported bank robbery quickly turned into what would be known as the “pizza bomber” case.

Since then, the crime has spawned books, plays and a television documentary series, but for those who were there on Aug. 28, 2003, nothing compares to the memories of that bizarre afternoon.

That includes the first news crew on the scene.

The images of August 28, 2003, are unforgettable — bank robbery suspect Brian Wells sitting in a Summit Township parking lot, with a bomb locked around his neck.

JET 24’s Brian Sheridan was the only reporter on the air as those first tense moments played out with photographer Dan Holland behind the camera.

“All it took was for me to come around that corner behind the McDonalds and look over the hill to see the state troopers and Brian Wells sitting there to know, ‘oh, this isn’t our basic bank robbery,'” said Brian Sheridan, former JET reporter.

“That was the days of the anthrax, the white powder scares. We went to more things that turned out to be nothing and you just covered them that day. But as soon as we pulled up, you could just tell that there was something different about this one,” said Dan Holland, former JET photographer.

Their first special report was cut short by technical issues. Sheridan and Holland were waiting to get back on the air when they witnessed the unthinkable — the lone camera there in a world before social media and smartphones.

“All of a sudden, you felt the concussion in your chest and you heard the shrapnel flying over your head and landing all around you. It was shocking,” Holland added.

“It took days for that story to get out to the rest of the country and the world. Today, it would have been instantaneous. We would have lost control of that story immediately,” said Sheridan.

Now, 20 years later, many questions about the twisted scheme have been answered, but many others probably never will.

“It began with a bang and ended with a whimper, really. Because there was no deathbed confessions, no prison revelations. The people involved, they were arrested, tried, convicted, and they died,” Sheridan went on to say.

Brian Sheridan is now a professor at Mercyhurst University. Dan Holland is an award-winning photojournalist in Buffalo.