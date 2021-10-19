200 Afghan refugees to come to Erie

Erie is starting to see more Afghan refugee families this week.

The community is expecting about 200 refugees by the end of 2021.

Over the next two months the International Institute of Erie will take in about 125 Afghans.

The director of the International Institute of Erie said that all of the refugees have received background checks, medical exams, and vaccinations before coming to Erie.

The director said that last week one young couple arrived in Erie and more families arrived earlier last week.

“We may see up to 200 families coming into Erie over this process, not quite sure. Background checks have been completed. They’ve come into military bases here in the U.S. and then from there they’re landing in cities like Erie. So like I said we saw our first few families come in, just had a family of eight yesterday so it is exciting,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Director of U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

Pennsylvania is expected to resettle about 1,000 Afghans through the U.S. Special Visa Program.

