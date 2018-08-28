Local News

2018 is record-breaking year for Erie Gives at nearly $4.5 million

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Hundreds of Erie-area organizations will reap the benefits of generosity after Erie Gives breaks a record.

Nearly 8,000 people raised close to $4.5 million this year.  That's up nearly $32,000 over last year.  Donations came from 41 states and 10 countries.

Marcus Atkinson of Erie Gives tells us, "This is the economic personification of that human goodwill and it's always good to see. What we keep our eye on is the amount of donors, even more so than the amount given. Because we like to see that collective buy-in. "

Atkinson says the majority of their funds raised will be going towards neighborhood revitalization.

