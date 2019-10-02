2019/2020 Erie Philharmonic Symphonic Season opens this weekend

The curtain will rise this weekend on the 2019/2020 Erie Philharmonic’s Symphonic Season.

The season will open with Shostakovich Symphony No. 5. Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic Steve Weiser says this piece is what comes to mind when you think of large, scary sounding, yet exciting music.

The Erie Philharmonic begins their 2019/2020 season on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased on Erie Philharmonic’s website or by calling 814-455-1375.